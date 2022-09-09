The Government of India has decided that there will be one-day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

The news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing away was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and it came shortly after doctors placed Elizabeth under “medical supervision” due to growing concerns surrounding her health.

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, who succeeds as king immediately, said that the 96-year-old monarch was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who would be missed around the world. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years.