April 21 marks Civil Services Day in India, a moment for bureaucrats to reaffirm their dedication to public service and excellence in their work, aiming to uplift and advance the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to civil servants on Civil Services Day, praising their unwavering commitment to serving fellow citizens with a "nation first" spirit, today.

In her message, President Murmu commended civil servants for carrying forward the esteemed legacy of contributing tirelessly to the country's progress. She emphasized the challenge faced by civil services to adapt swiftly to dynamic environments while upholding core values such as dignity, integrity, and incorruptibility, as highlighted by Sardar Patel in his 1947 speech.

"Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! You have carried forward the great legacy of working for the progress of the country with indefatigable spirit. Our civil services always face the challenge to adapt quickly to the dynamic environment, while upholding the three fundamental values Sardar Patel underlined in his speech on this day in 1947 – dignity, integrity and incorruptibility," she said.

"I am confident you will continue to serve the fellow citizens with the spirit of Nation First. My best wishes to you in this endeavor," Murmu said in a post on X.

Civil Services Day commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's address to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. In his speech, he referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India," underscoring their crucial role in nation-building.

The inaugural Civil Services Day function took place at Vigyan Bhawan in 2006, highlighting the significance of this day in recognizing and appreciating the contributions of civil servants towards the nation's progress and development.