The Central government has heightened vigilance at airports, ports, and border crossings in response to the increasing number of Mpox cases worldwide. Reportedly, authorities along the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan have been notified of the situation.

Three Central hospitals in Delhi including Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Lady Hardinge have been designated to provide isolation facilities if needed. The Union Health Ministry recently convened meetings with experts to discuss the new virus threat, which is reportedly distinct from the previous Monkeypox strain.

A meeting with state officials and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) took place last week to coordinate efforts. Health authorities emphasise that Mpox is a self-limiting virus and unrelated to COVID-19. Testing capabilities are available at 32 ICMR centres across the country.

While the mortality risk is considered high, experts believe the chance of widespread transmission in India remains low. The disease typically presents with rash-like symptoms similar to chickenpox.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led a high-level review meeting on Sunday to assess India's preparedness. Currently, no Mpox cases have been reported in the country, and the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is deemed low.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, particularly due to its prevalence in various African regions. However, the WHO has not issued any travel advisories at this time.