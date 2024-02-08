Sameer Kamath's body was discovered around 5 pm on Monday at Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve, according to Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett.

US citizen Sameer Kamath, 23, finished his master's programme in mechanical engineering at Purdue University in August 2023, and he was continuing his education there.

Justin Brummett, in a press release on Wednesday, said that a forensic autopsy was performed on Kamath on February 6 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

"The preliminary cause of death is a “"gunshot wound of the head" and Kamath died by “suicide”,' the press released said.

“Through extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in conjunction with multiple other local and federal agencies, we are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death," the release said. A toxicology report is pending.

The coroner's office stated that Kamath's family was informed of the outcome before this information was made public.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Warren County Coroner's Office, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Purdue University Administration and other supporting agencies, it said.