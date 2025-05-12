In a significant diplomatic breakthrough following heightened tensions after Operation Sindoor, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan engaged in crucial talks on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

The high-level military dialogue focused on reinforcing the commitment to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. In a joint understanding, both sides agreed that “not a single shot” would be fired, and no aggressive or hostile action would be initiated against each other going forward.

According to sources, the conversation also touched upon key confidence-building measures aimed at de-escalation. Both militaries consented to immediately reduce troop deployment in forward areas and along the shared borders — a move widely viewed as a step toward restoring normalcy after weeks of military posturing and retaliatory action.

Officials from both nations have described the meeting as “constructive,” underlining that sustained communication at the highest military levels is essential to prevent further escalation and to uphold regional stability.

The talks come in the wake of India's decisive counter-terrorism offensive earlier this month, which had pushed the two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of a larger confrontation. The latest agreement is being cautiously welcomed as a positive step toward easing tensions in the subcontinent.