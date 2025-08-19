India Post rolls out advanced postal technology with Rs 5,800 crore investment

India Post has launched Advanced Postal Technology (APT), a new digital platform aimed at modernising postal and logistics services across the country.

The initiative, unveiled by Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday, comes with an investment of Rs 5,800 crore under the IT 2.0 programme.

According to Scindia, APT has been developed entirely in India and is designed to speed up decision-making, cut operational costs through automation, and expand e-commerce capabilities. The system also promises user-friendly, mobile-ready services accessible to citizens anywhere in the country.

Highlighting the move as a step towards a self-reliant digital economy, Scindia said the platform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India and Make in India vision. “This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in full strength, charting the path for a stronger, self-reliant Digital India,” he posted on X.

The announcement follows India Post’s Annual Business Meet 2025-26 held in New Delhi last month, where Scindia set a growth target of 20–30 per cent for the upcoming financial year across different postal circles. The Ministry of Communications said the target is part of a larger effort to transform India Post into a profit-making entity while continuing to serve its social mandate.

The business meet brought together circle heads from across India to outline strategies for turning India Post into a modern logistics hub and a citizen-first service provider.