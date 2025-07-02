India Post unveils 10-digit ‘DigiPIN’ to replace traditional PIN codes, know more

In a landmark move to modernise India's addressing system, the Indian Postal Department has officially launched DigiPIN, a 10-digit digital address system designed to pinpoint the exact location of homes and businesses.

The new system is set to replace traditional PIN codes, marking a major shift in how addresses are defined and used across the country.

Unlike the conventional 6-digit PIN code, which covers a broad geographic area, the DigiPIN is geo-tagged and capable of identifying a location with up to four-meter accuracy. This precision will enhance mail delivery, support emergency services, and improve e-commerce logistics, especially in rural and remote regions.

“The era of PIN codes, which were once the backbone of postal addresses, is being transformed with the arrival of DigiPIN,” said an official from India Post.

What is DigiPIN?

A 10-digit geocoded digital address.

Developed by India Post, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, ISRO, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).



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Can be used online and offline.

Helps determine a precise location, rather than a broad area, making it more accurate than traditional PIN codes.

How to Get Your DigiPIN

To generate your DigiPIN:

Visit the official India Post website: https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home.

Click on your exact location on the map.

Your 10-digit DigiPIN will be generated and displayed.

Key Benefits

Improved delivery of letters, parcels, and e-commerce orders.

Faster and more accurate responses from emergency services like ambulances and fire departments.

Supports digital governance and streamlines address-based verification for various services.

Officials hope that DigiPIN will revolutionise postal and delivery systems in India, especially benefiting underserved and geographically complex regions.

As India continues to digitize its infrastructure, DigiPIN represents a forward leap toward a smarter, more efficient future in public services, logistics, and digital identity.