India Railways to run over 18,000 summer special train trips to handle travel surge

Indian Railways plans to operate 18,262 special train trips between April 15 and July 15, 2026, to manage the seasonal rise in passenger demand and ease congestion on busy routes, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparations in New Delhi, focusing on deployment, scheduling and crowd management measures. The ministry said the initiative is aimed at improving connectivity across high-demand corridors during the summer peak.

So far, 11,878 special train trips have been notified, with the remaining services to be announced in phases. Officials said the plan is backed by better rake availability, tighter scheduling and continuous monitoring of operations.

Key stations expected to see heavy footfall include New Delhi, Mumbai (covering LTT, CSMT and Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Railways said additional staff, real-time monitoring and on-ground coordination are being used to regulate passenger movement at these locations.

At Udhna station, Western Railway has introduced crowd management measures such as guided boarding, increased personnel deployment and improved coordination between departments. Authorities said these steps are designed to reduce congestion and ensure orderly movement of passengers.

Special arrangements are also being made for passengers travelling to their hometowns, with a focus on smoother boarding processes. On Train No. 19045 Udhna–Thave Tapti Ganga Express, Railway Protection Force personnel assisted passengers during boarding to maintain order and prevent overcrowding.

The ministry said the large-scale deployment reflects a structured approach to handling peak travel demand, adding that efforts will continue to ensure safe and efficient journeys throughout the summer period.