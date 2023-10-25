R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations on October 24, expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation and significant civilian casualties in the continuing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ravindra voiced these concerns during his representation of India at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate on the 'situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question'.

He condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel and expressed solidarity with Israel during their crisis. He conveyed condolences to the victims' families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. Civilian casualties, particularly women and children, were of grave and ongoing concern, he added, stressing that all parties must safeguard civilians.

Ravindra also highlighted India's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, mentioning the dispatch of 38 tons of food and essential medical supplies amidst the conflict.

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