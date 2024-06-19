India has secured the 63rd position on the global Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday. The index evaluates countries based on their progress in transitioning to cleaner energy sources and sustainable practices.

According to the WEF report, India has demonstrated significant improvement across energy equity, security, and sustainability, marking notable strides in the country's energy landscape. The rankings reflect India's ongoing efforts to embrace renewable energy, enhance energy security, and promote sustainable development.

European nations dominated the top ranks of the Energy Transition Index, with Sweden claiming the top position. Following Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, and France secured the top five spots, showcasing their leadership in adopting green energy solutions and advancing towards carbon neutrality.

China, a global powerhouse in energy consumption and production, secured the 20th position on the index. The rankings highlight the diverse global landscape of energy transition efforts, with countries across continents striving to address environmental challenges and promote cleaner energy alternatives.

India's ranking on the Energy Transition Index shows the country's commitment to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and foster a sustainable energy future.