India has emerged as one of the five lowest performers in the inaugural Global Nature Conservation Index (NCI) 2024, ranking 176th out of 180 nations. The index, released on October 24, placed India above only Kiribati (180), Turkey (179), Iraq (178), and Micronesia (177), underscoring the country’s substantial challenges in biodiversity conservation and sustainable land management.



A New Conservation Benchmark

Launched in October 2024, the Nature Conservation Index serves as a comprehensive tool for measuring conservation performance across countries. The NCI was developed by the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in collaboration with BioDB.com, a non-profit organization that maintains global biodiversity data. The index evaluates nations based on four key indicators: land management, biodiversity threats, capacity and governance, and future conservation trends.

Yaron Ziv from the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School stated, "You can’t manage what you can’t measure — so the saying goes. With that in mind, we created the Nature Conservation Index (NCI) which is an unbiased, straightforward tool designed to show how well countries handle conservation challenges."

India’s Struggles: Land Use and Biodiversity Threats

India’s low ranking is largely attributed to rising biodiversity threats and inadequate land management practices. The nation has experienced a significant rate of land conversion, with 53% of its land repurposed for urban, industrial, or agricultural development. This extensive land use transformation has heightened the need for sustainable land management techniques. The index also flagged excessive fertilizer usage, with a sustainable nitrogen index of 0.77, warning of increasing soil pollution that threatens long-term soil health.

Marine conservation efforts also fell short, with only 0.2% of India's waterways under protection and none within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). While 7.5% of India's terrestrial land is designated as protected, the index emphasized that greater action is needed to safeguard marine ecosystems.

Deforestation and Species Decline

The report highlighted alarming deforestation rates, with India losing approximately 23,300 square kilometers of tree cover from 2001 to 2019. Sensitive ecosystems such as alpine regions and coral reefs are increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Despite 40% of marine species and 65% of terrestrial species being located within protected zones, significant population declines persist. The index revealed that 67.5% of marine species and 46.9% of terrestrial species continue to face declining populations, earning India a score of 54 out of 100 in terms of species protection.

Echoes of Sustainable Development Challenges

The findings align with concerns raised in recent global reports on India's progress toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The nation struggles particularly with SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land), indicating pressing challenges in protecting marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Future Trends and Urgent Recommendations

The NCI’s "future trends" pillar pointed out that India's biodiversity is at serious risk due to its high population density, which has doubled since the late 1970s. As the fourth-largest illegal wildlife trader, with an estimated £15 billion in annual sales, stronger enforcement measures and international collaboration are critical to combat the illegal trade and promote wildlife conservation.

The index calls for urgent and dedicated political will to strengthen conservation strategies, implement sustainable development laws, and secure funding for environmental initiatives. With a concerted effort, India can address its biodiversity challenges and lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future.

In light of its current standing in the NCI, India faces a pivotal moment. The nation's commitment to ecological preservation will determine whether it can reverse negative trends and emerge as a leader in global conservation efforts.