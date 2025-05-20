India has officially been declared free of trachoma as a public health problem, a major achievement in the country’s long-standing fight against neglected tropical diseases. The announcement was made on Monday by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The recognition was marked by the presentation of the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma to India, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda calling it “a proud moment for the nation.”

“This significant milestone reflects the success of our public health initiatives under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, whose focus on preventive and inclusive healthcare continues to drive global recognition,” Nadda said in a post on X.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the achievement showcases the country’s sustained public health efforts, particularly in disease elimination and preventive care. The ministry also reaffirmed India’s commitment to its “Health for All” vision.

Trachoma, a bacterial eye infection that can lead to blindness, has long been classified as a neglected tropical disease and was once a serious public health challenge in India. Its elimination signals a significant step forward in tackling conditions linked to poverty and poor sanitation.

India's health authorities attributed the success to community-based strategies, improved hygiene practices, access to antibiotics, and coordinated public health campaigns.

The Indian delegation at the World Health Assembly, led by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, played a key role in representing India’s contributions to global health priorities.

“Today marks the commencement of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Indian delegation, led by Punya Salila Srivastava... is actively participating in the Assembly, reflecting India's continued commitment to strengthening global health systems and advancing international collaboration,” the ministry stated on X.

India’s presence at the event and the recognition from WHO reflect its growing leadership role in addressing global health challenges, particularly in eliminating neglected tropical diseases.