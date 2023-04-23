India on April 23 recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, as per the data shared by the Union health ministry.

The number of new cases brings India's COVID-19 total to 4.48 crore (4.48,91,989). 29 deaths brought the total to 5,31,329; seven of the deaths were reconciled by Kerala. Both the daily and weekly positive rates were noted to be 7.03 and 5.43 percent respectively.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, as many as 9,833 recoveries were also reported in India during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,42,92,854. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.66 per cent.