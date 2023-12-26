India has reported 116 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active tally to 4,170. However, the spotlight is on the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant, with a total of 69 infections reported across the country, as of December 25, 2023.

Official sources have clarified that the majority of patients infected with the JN.1 variant are currently under home isolation, and there hasn't been a significant surge in hospitalization rates, as per the latest reports.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Karnataka, contributing to the nationwide death toll, which now stands at 5,33,337. The Union Health Ministry disclosed that out of the 116 new cases, none were reported from Kerala.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed concerns about the new sub-variant, describing it as a strain of Omicron with two aspects that are not deemed very dangerous. He stated the importance of taking precautions without inducing panic.

As of December 25, a total of 628 new coronavirus cases were reported, pushing the active cases to 4,054. One death was recorded in Kerala within a 24-hour period.

The JN.1 variant has been detected in various states, including 34 cases in Karnataka, nine in Maharashtra, 14 in Goa, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu, and two in Telangana, according to official sources.