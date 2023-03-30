The Union health ministry on March 30 informed that India recorded 3,016 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, an increase of over 40% from the daily total. The number of active cases increased to 13,509, the greatest number of daily Covid instances in almost six months. On October 2 of last year, a total of 3,375 cases were recorded.

The number of Covid-related deaths in India has risen to 5,30,862 with the addition of 14 new casualties, including eight resolved by Kerala and three each from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh within a 24-hour period.

After 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the nation's capital on Wednesday, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the minister of health for Delhi, convened an urgent conference today. According to Bhardwaj, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, gave the order to convene the emergency conference at noon in light of the rise in Covid cases in the city.

“As of now, there is no discussion on any restrictions,” he added.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 per cent.