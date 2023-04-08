India on April 8 recorded 6,155 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 31,194.

The daily positivity rate crossed five per cent on a national average and stood at 5.63 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, said the health ministry.

India reported nine fatalities caused by the virus, according to data from the health ministry. There have been 5,30,954 deaths all together. The total number of discharged people stood at 4,41,89,111 according to information shared by the ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,963 vaccine doses were administered. At this point, a total of 220.66 crore immunizations have been immunized since the cross country inoculation drive started on January 16, 2021.

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