India refrained from signing the joint peace communique on peace in Ukraine during a two-day summit at the Swiss Alpine resort of Stansstad, which was hosted by Switzerland after Russia decided to abstain from attending the summit.



Russia stated the summit as a "waste of time", according to media reports.



The meet which concluded on June 16 saw the participation of the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Pavan Kapoor who represented India.



At the summit, Kapoor asserted that India aims to explore pathways to reach a negotiated settlement for the pressing issue in Ukraine.



Refraining from associating with any communique or document, India called for “sincere and practical engagement” between Moscow and Kyiv to achieve a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.



"Our approach remains consistent," Kapoor stated, further adding that peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.



"In our view, only those options acceptable to both the parties can lead to abiding peace. We continue to believe that such a peace requires bringing together all stakeholders and a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict," he said.



The summit brought together delegates from over 100 countries and organisations, including several heads of state.



China also opted not to attend the summit.



The joint communique issued at the summit’s conclusion was signed by 83 states and organisations. Apart from India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa all withheld their signatures, according to media reports.



The summit statement confirmed the signatories' pledge to avoid using force against any state's territorial integrity or political independence. It emphasized the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity for all states, including Ukraine, within their recognised borders.



Additionally, it urged genuine and practical dialogue between the conflicting parties.