India registered 5,880 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the active caseload to 35,199.

The daily positivity rate is 6.91 per cent, with a weekly positivity rate of 3.67 per cent.

A total of 44,196,318 persons have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent. Meanwhile, 14 fatalities were reported, bringing the total death toll to 53,09,79.

In the previous 24 hours, 205 doses of vaccination were provided. Thus far, the National Vaccination Campaign has resulted in the administration of 220,66,23,527 crore vaccine doses.

Also Read: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta assures state's preparedness to handle COVID-19 if it strikes again

The total number of tests performed the day before was 85,076.

Since COVID-19 instances continue to climb, public and private establishments will take part in a statewide mock drill today and tomorrow. On April 10, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar to watch the simulated exercises.

Mandaviya has requested that state health ministers visit hospitals and supervise the drills on April 10 and 11. Prior to that, on April 8 and 9, ministers were requested to conduct a readiness review with district administrations and health officials.

The Health Minister emphasised to state health ministers, principals and additional chief secretaries in a virtual meeting on April 7 the importance of identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends such as influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, as well as ramping up testing and vaccination to ensure hospital infrastructure readiness. States and union territories were instructed to dramatically raise the pace of testing.