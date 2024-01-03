India has witnessed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, with 602 new infections and 5 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the nation's active caseload to 4,440.

The recent rise in cases can be attributed to the emergence of the Omicron sub-variant JN.1, which has been detected in several states, including a significant number in Kerala.

Health authorities have been vigilant, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi issuing guidelines for the management of suspected or positive COVID-19 cases in hospitals.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data revealed that out of the total cases recorded in December, 239 had the presence of the JN.1 variant, while 24 such cases were detected in November. The sub-variant is known for its high transmissibility rate, even higher than its predecessor Omicron, indicating that even minimal exposure could lead to infection.



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Despite the uptick, the recovery rate remains high at 98.80%, with 4,44,76,550 individuals having recovered from the virus. The death toll in India due to COVID-19 stands at 5,33,366, accounting for 1.18% of total cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the JN.1 sub-variant as a variant of interest but considers it to pose a "low" global public health risk.

As a precautionary measure, regions like Leh have mandated the wearing of masks in public places and urged social distancing in offices and public spaces. Additionally, the Rajasthan medical and health department extended the service period of doctors working on an urgent temporary basis until June 2024 to ensure the health system's preparedness.

India's vaccination drive continues to make progress, with over 220.67 crore doses administered so far. The government and health officials remain on alert, monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.