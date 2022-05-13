The Indian government is preparing to export wheat abroad. Representatives from the Centre will travel to nine nations to discuss wheat exports. In response to rising global demand, India has set a record wheat export target of 10 million tonnes for 2022-23. To discuss wheat exports, the Centre wants to send delegations to Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Algeria, and Lebanon.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Union Government revealed the statistics in a statement yesterday. In 2021-22, India exported a record seven million metric tonnes of wheat for $2.05 billion. Bangladesh received about half of the wheat produced. Egypt brought in 6.1 million metric tonnes of wheat from India.

Under the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the Centre has set up a task force for wheat export with representation from other ministries (APEDA). Farmers, traders, and exporters have been advised to adhere to the criteria in order for India to emerge as a reputable worldwide wheat supplier, according to the Ministry, since global demand for Indian wheat has increased.

The Commerce Department intends to hold a meeting on wheat exports to states like as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. APEDA had previously held separate engagement sit-ins in Haryana, with farmers, dealers, and exporters to promote quality wheat exports.