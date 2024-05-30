The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over 3 Pakistani nationals to Pakistan Rangers after they inadvertently crossed the International Border into Indian territory. The incident occurred on the morning of May 29 in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

The three Pakistani nationals were detained by the BSF upon crossing the border. After verifying the circumstances of their crossing, the BSF decided to return them to Pakistan. The handover took place at approximately 11:35 am on May 30.

A BSF spokesperson stated that the return of the individuals was carried out to maintain amicable relations and underscore the humanitarian approach taken by both sides in such situations.