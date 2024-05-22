India rises to 39th in World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index
India has made significant strides in the global tourism industry, jumping from the 54th rank in 2021 to the 39th spot in the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024. The country's advancement underscores the effectiveness of its tourism policies and robust sector growth.
India has ascended to the 39th position in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024, marking a significant leap from its previous rank of 54th in 2021. This advancement highlights India's growing competitiveness in the global tourism sector. The United States topped the list.
India also emerged as the highest-ranking country in South Asia among lower-middle-income economies. On an overall index score ranging from 1 to 7, with 7 being the best, India scored 4.25.
The biennial index assessed the travel and tourism sectors of 119 countries, evaluating them based on various factors and policies that promote tourism development. India's notable improvement underscores the effectiveness of its tourism policies and the sector's robust growth.
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