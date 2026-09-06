India says UN-backed world map must show J-K, Ladakh as per official map

India on Sunday, September 6, said any world map proposed under a UN initiative must depict the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in accordance with the country's official map, asserting that any "inaccurate" or "misleading" representation would be unacceptable.

The statement came two days after India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution seeking to promote a more accurate representation of continental landmasses on world maps.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had made it clear while explaining its vote that the resolution did not endorse any particular map, projection or depiction of national boundaries.

"India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of vote stressing on the underlying principle of promoting equal-area cartographic representation," Jaiswal said in response to a media query.

"India's sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India's official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable," he said.

"Our position on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable," Jaiswal added.

The MEA spokesperson said the objective of the UN resolution was to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses.

"The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names," he said.

The resolution, titled "Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World's Regions, Particularly Africa", was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 4.

Sponsored by Togo, the resolution received 164 votes in favour. Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine abstained, while the United States was the only country to vote against it.