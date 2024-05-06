India continued their dominant performance against Bangladesh in the fourth T20I, clinching victory by 56 runs and securing an unassailable lead of 4-0 in the series. Despite facing a rain delay, India managed to post a competitive total of 122/6, courtesy of a vital partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh.

In the rain-curtailed match reduced to 14 overs per side, Kaur (38) and Ghosh (24) combined effectively to propel India's innings. Their partnership of 44 runs helped stabilize the innings after the rain interruption, with the duo displaying aggressive intent and striking boundaries at regular intervals.

Bangladesh faced a challenging target of 125 runs in 14 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. However, apart from Dilara Akter (21), Rubya Haider (13), and Shorifa Khatun (11 not out), the Bangladeshi batters struggled to make significant contributions, losing wickets at regular intervals.

India's bowling attack delivered a disciplined performance to restrict Bangladesh to 68/7. Debutant leg-spinner Asha Shobhana impressed with figures of 2/18, while Deepti Sharma (2/13), Radha Yadav (1/12), and Pooja Vastrakar (1/15) also made crucial contributions.

Earlier in the match, India's innings was highlighted by Kaur's milestone of playing her 300th international game. She anchored the innings along with Ghosh, guiding India to a competitive total before both batters were dismissed in the final overs.

Despite losing early wickets, India managed to build partnerships and post a challenging total, setting the stage for a comprehensive victory.

With this win, India maintains their dominance over Bangladesh in the series, leading 4-0 with one match remaining.