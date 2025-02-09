Government data has revealed a sharp 22 per cent drop in narcotic drug seizures in 2024, with enforcement agencies confiscating 1,087 tonnes of contraband worth Rs 16,966 crore in 72,496 cases. This marks a decline from 2023, when 1,389 tonnes valued at Rs 16,123 crore were seized in over 1.09 lakh cases.

Customs authorities attribute the dip to ongoing efforts against drug smuggling but acknowledge challenges posed by porous borders and undetected shipments. CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasised that while authorities continue to intercept traffickers, significant amounts may still be slipping through.

A troubling trend highlighted in recent enforcement reports is the growing presence of 'Yaba' tablets, a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, primarily smuggled from Myanmar. In FY 2024, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 136 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 275 crore.

Additionally, government data shows a dramatic increase in large-scale port seizures. In 2024 alone, 94.19 lakh narcotic drug tablets valued at Rs 376 crore were confiscated in just two cases—contrasting sharply with 2023 and 2022, when only 1 kg and 1,161 kg were seized at ports, respectively.

Authorities continue to monitor international passenger traffic, cargo shipments, and border crossings, but the latest figures indicate that smuggling networks remain active despite crackdowns.