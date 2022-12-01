India is prepared to take up the G-20 group's presidency beginning today, December 1. The G-20 is the most important forum for global economic cooperation.

From December 1 to December 7, 100 monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, will be illuminated for seven days to commemorate the event. A number of landmarks will be decorated for the occasion, including the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, the Red Fort in Delhi, and the Great Living Chola Temple in Thanjavur.

In addition to Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar and Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, the list of 100 locations that will be illuminated also includes Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi.

During its G-20 leadership, India will hold 200 meetings in 32 different industries throughout the globe. For its summit the following year, India will focus on providing reasonable technology for the country's digital transformation and sustainable environmental development.

The G-20 was established in 1999 to serve as a forum for discussion of international economic and financial issues between Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

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A total of 19 nations make up the Group of Twenty. Along with the European Union, it includes (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

These participants account for almost 85% of the global GDP. Additionally, they account for nearly two-thirds of the world's population and over 75% of all trade.

In order to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth, the group primarily focuses on "policy coordination between its members; to promote financial regulations that reduce risks and prevent future financial crises, and to create a new international financial architecture."

For the unversed, India will be hosting the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023. As per sources, the meetings will be done in those parts of the country which are very less explored.