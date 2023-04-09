The India Meteorological Department has announced that there will be a gradual increase in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country in the next 3-5 days. However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the period.

According to the IMD, Northeast India and the western Himalayan region will have normal temperatures during the same period.

In addition, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9, and over Kerala during the next five days.