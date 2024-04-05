India has granted the highest-ever export quotas for essential commodities to the Maldives, responding to a request from the Maldivian government. The quotas for various items have been significantly increased for the year 2024-25, marking a pivotal moment in the longstanding trade relationship between the two nations.

According to the High Commission of India in Maldives, the approved quantities represent the highest allocation since the inception of this arrangement in 1981. Notably, the quotas for critical items such as river sand and stone aggregates, vital for the Maldives' burgeoning construction industry, have been raised by 25% to 1,000,000 metric tons (MT). Additionally, there has been a 5% increase in quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and dal (pulses).

Despite global restrictions on the export of certain commodities from India last year, India continued to supply rice, sugar, and onions to the Maldives, underscoring its unwavering commitment to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

In an official notification issued by the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the detailed quantities of essential commodities approved for export to the Republic of Maldives during 2024-25 were outlined. The notification, published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary, delineated the quantities of eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregate, and river sand to be exported to the Maldives.

Export of these items to the Maldives will be exempted from any existing or future restrictions or prohibitions during the specified period. However, exporters of river sand and stone aggregate are required to obtain appropriate clearances to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and coastal zone restrictions.