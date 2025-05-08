India’s air defence forces successfully shot down three Pakistani fighter jets, including two JF-17s, after Islamabad launched coordinated aerial attacks targeting multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab, government sources confirmed late Thursday, May 8.

In a further blow to Pakistan's air capabilities, an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft was also shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province, sources said. The downed aircraft reportedly crashed on Pakistani soil.

Meanwhile, Indian security forces thwarted a series of drone attacks across sensitive border regions. In Jammu and Kashmir, drones were intercepted in Udhampur, while similar attempts were foiled in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A drone was shot down in Akhnoor, and two kamikaze drones were neutralized in Poonch, averting potential damage.

The situation spiraled further on Thursday night as Pakistan launched rocket attacks from across the International Border, targeting several locations in Jammu, including the Jammu Civil Airport. One of the drones struck the airport premises, prompting the Indian Air Force to scramble fighter jets and activate advanced air defence systems, which successfully intercepted incoming rockets.

Pakistani forces also resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Samba, and Uri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest shelling continued for over an hour in the Uri sector, stoking panic among civilians.

In light of the escalating tensions, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state for three days. Schools across Jammu and Kashmir will also remain shut as a precautionary measure.

At the diplomatic level, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held crucial conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, briefing them on the situation and expressing appreciation for their commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation with India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level review of the security scenario amid the missile and drone threats.

Meanwhile, intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated sleeper terror cells in Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies confirmed six blasts near the ammunition depot in Khundroo, Anantnag, heightening concerns over internal security threats.