India said that Pakistan harbours the "most dubious track record" in all aspects, dismissing "destructive and pernicious" remarks which were made by Islamabad's envoy at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said at the assembly, "One final point... in this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature."

Kamboj further asked, "We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?"

Her statement came after Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's passed comments against India during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting. She made references with context to Kashmir, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

During her address, Kamboj also asserted that terrorism opposes peace and the core teachings of all religions, adding that it sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide.

“It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes," she said.

Kamboj underscored the importance towards growing intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief, adding that the world faces significant challenges from geopolitical tensions and uneven development.

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"We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues," she said.

She also stressed on the need to ensure that these issues are central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements..

Kamboj told the UNGA meeting that the doctrine of Ahimsa championed by Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a bedrock of India’s commitment to peace.

"India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its long-standing embrace of diversity," she said.

"With its remarkable religious and linguistic diversity, India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and coexistence. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries, celebrating shared joys among diverse communities," Kamboj added.

Meanwhile, India also commended Bangladesh for presenting the resolution ‘Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace’, which Delhi “proudly" co-sponsored.