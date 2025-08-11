India slams Pakistani army chief’s nuclear remarks, vows no compromise on security

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned remarks reportedly made by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States, calling them an example of “nuclear sabre-rattling” — a tactic India says has long been part of Pakistan’s approach.

In an official statement on Monday, the MEA said the comments reflected “irresponsibility” and reinforced global concerns over Pakistan’s nuclear command and control, particularly in a state “where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

The ministry also expressed regret that such remarks were made “from the soil of a friendly third country,” implicitly referring to the United States.

Reaffirming India’s stance, the MEA declared that the country “will not give in to nuclear blackmail” and will continue to take “all steps necessary to safeguard our national security.”

The statement is the latest in a series of sharp exchanges between New Delhi and Islamabad over nuclear posturing, with India urging the international community to take note of Pakistan’s rhetoric and its implications for regional stability.