External Affairs Ministry rejected a report in the Washington Post stating Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official’s involvement in the alleged post to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.

Naming it as an “unwarranted and unsubstantiated” imputation on a “serious matter” that is under investigation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reported official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on April 29, said the US media report was “speculative and irresponsible”.

Jaiswal further said that a High-Level Committee set up by the Indian government is carrying out an investigation into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others, in response to media queries on the report.

The RAW official identified as Vikram Yadav allegedly ordered Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta, who is currently being held in the Czech Republic pending extradition to the US to face trial in the case, to hire a hitman to kill GS Pannun outside of his New York home, according to a Washington Post report that cited officials and a US indictment. The US Daily report states that then-RAW Director Samant Goel gave his approval for the operation against Pannun.

American and Canadian citizens both recognise Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an Indian terrorist. An Indian national was the subject of an indictment unsealed by the US Justice Department earlier in November for his alleged involvement in an abortive attempt to kill Pannun.