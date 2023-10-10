In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for Israel during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi's message emphasized India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi shared insights from his conversation with Netanyahu. "Had a phone call with Netanyahu where he briefed me on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Modi's post read.

The Indian Prime Minister had earlier expressed his deep shock at the news of "terrorist attacks" in Israel, solidifying India's stance of solidarity with the nation during this challenging period.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, which ignited on October 7 with a surprising and unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, has resulted in a tragic loss of lives on both sides. Over 1,600 lives have been claimed thus far, with at least 900 casualties and 2,600 injuries reported in Israel. In Gaza, the situation is even more dire, as per the Gaza Health Ministry, with 704 people killed, including 143 children and 105 women, and over 4,000 injured in Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has declared effective control in the southern region and has claimed to have "restored full control" over the border. Prime Minister Netanyahu, addressing the situation earlier in the day, asserted that Israel did not initiate the war. "We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way," he stated, underscoring that although his country did not initiate the conflict, it is determined to bring it to a resolution.