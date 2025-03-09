Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday highlighted India's growing expertise in space warfare, emphasizing advancements in cutting-edge technologies such as the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) system. Speaking at an event at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru, he underscored the significance of aerospace medicine in an era where space is becoming a critical domain of warfare.

"As private space agencies worldwide expand their operations, space exploration presents both opportunities and challenges. Strengthening aerospace medicine is crucial to supporting astronauts and addressing the unique medical challenges they face," Singh stated.

He also noted the growing prominence of space tourism, with global corporations making significant investments in the sector. He stressed that aerospace medicine would play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals traveling beyond Earth's atmosphere.

The Defence Minister further praised India's booming aviation sector, attributing its growth to increasing demand and strong government support. "India is now the fastest-growing aviation market globally. In the domestic sector, we are the third-largest market. Over the past decade, our aircraft fleet has doubled from 400 to over 800, and the number of airports has increased from 74 to 159," he remarked.