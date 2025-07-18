India successfully test-fires Prithvi-II, Agni-I ballistic missiles from Odisha test range

India has successfully test-fired two of its key short-range ballistic missiles — Prithvi-II and Agni-I — from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, according to the Ministry of Defence. The tests, conducted under the Strategic Forces Command on Thursday, validated all technical and operational parameters, reinforcing the country’s short-range strike capability.

Just two days earlier, on July 16, the Indian Army demonstrated a significant advancement in air defence by intercepting and destroying two high-speed aerial targets at high altitude in Ladakh using Akash Prime, an upgraded version of the Akash Weapon System. This marked a milestone in India’s efforts to develop indigenous systems for high-altitude combat operations.

The Akash Prime has been specifically adapted to operate above 4,500 meters and features a new indigenous Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy and target engagement. Based on feedback from field units, the system has undergone multiple enhancements to boost operational performance.

The successful validation trials in Ladakh were part of the First of Production Model firing and were carried out by Army Air Defence, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and other industry partners.

Officials stated that the weapon system's success is expected to expedite its induction into the armed forces and significantly strengthen India’s air defence capabilities in high-altitude regions. This development comes on the heels of the system’s strong performance during Operation Sindoor, underlining India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the achievement, calling it a major boost to India's preparedness in mountainous theatres. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat also commended the teams involved and confirmed that the missile system now meets the country’s high-altitude defence requirements.