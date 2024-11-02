India has summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission following serious allegations made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Indian government characterized the accusations as "absurd and baseless," asserting that they are part of a deliberate campaign by Canadian officials to discredit India on the international stage.

The controversy ignited after Canadian officials accused Indian agents of being linked to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In a recent parliamentary session, Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison disclosed that intelligence and sensitive information had been leaked to the Washington Post prior to any public statements from Canadian law enforcement. He claimed that high-ranking officials within the Indian government were implicated in plots against Sikh separatists in Canada.

"The Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister," stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He emphasized that these allegations were not merely unfounded but part of a broader strategy by the Canadian government to tarnish India's reputation and influence other nations against it.

Jaiswal further condemned the Canadian government’s actions, noting that senior officials had engaged in a systematic effort to undermine India’s standing. "Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," he warned, highlighting the deteriorating relationship between the two nations.

In a related issue, the MEA expressed outrage over reported surveillance of Indian consular officials in Canada, which it deemed a "flagrant violation of diplomatic conventions." Jaiswal disclosed that several consular officials had been informed they were under audio and video surveillance, with their communications being intercepted. He accused the Canadian government of "harassment and intimidation," stating that such actions complicate the already strained diplomatic relations and create an environment of extremism.