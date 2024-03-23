India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took a decisive step on Saturday, summoning the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, to express the government's dissatisfaction over Germany's comments concerning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The MEA denounced Germany's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters," underscoring the nation's commitment to upholding its sovereignty and judicial independence.

The official meeting between MEA officials and George Enzweiler, which took place in the South Block, led to the issuance of an official statement by the MEA on social media platform X. The statement reiterated India's stance, condemning external comments perceived as undermining the country's legal processes and judicial autonomy.

The German Foreign Ministry had earlier expressed its expectation of a fair and impartial trial for Kejriwal, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and the presumption of innocence.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate stems from his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The accusations include corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22.

Following his arrest, Kejriwal was remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody until March 28, as investigations into his alleged role in the excise policy scandal continue.

The summoning of the German diplomat and the subsequent official statement by the MEA underscore India's firm stance on safeguarding its internal affairs and judicial processes from external interference.