India reiterated its position in the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming that ‘dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out’, on February 23.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN, quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human life" during the United Nations General Assembly when a non-binding resolution calling on Russia to halt hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces was approved.

In a “historic voting” at the UNGA, 141 voted in favor of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it.

The assembly urged for a comprehensive, just, and long-lasting peace in Ukraine and asked that Russia depart Kyiv "immediately."

The draft resolution titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" was approved by the 193-member General Assembly. It was proposed by Ukraine and its supporters.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

Quoting Modi's statement, she said, “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister's statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

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