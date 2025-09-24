India to add over 10,000 medical seats in major expansion of UG and PG education

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) to strengthen and upgrade existing government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes, and hospitals.

The initiative aims to add 5,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) seats across India, with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs. 1.50 crore per seat.

The total financial outlay for the schemes is Rs. 15,034.50 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2028-29, with the central share amounting to Rs. 10,303.20 crore and the state share at Rs. 4,731.30 crore. The expansion is expected to significantly increase the availability of specialist doctors, enable the introduction of new medical specialities, and strengthen overall healthcare access across the country, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

The schemes are designed to: provide more opportunities for students to pursue medical education in India; enhance the quality of medical education and training; improve the distribution of healthcare infrastructure; generate direct and indirect employment for doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, and support personnel; and bolster the resilience of India’s health system.



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Implementation guidelines will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, targeting completion by 2028-29. The move comes against the backdrop of India’s expanding medical education infrastructure, which currently includes 808 medical colleges with 1,23,700 MBBS seats, and over 43,000 PG seats added in the last decade.

The initiative also complements the twenty-two new AIIMS institutions under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), which are contributing to both tertiary healthcare delivery and the development of highly skilled medical professionals. Additionally, the recently issued Medical Institution (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations 2025 adopt a competency-based, inclusive approach to faculty recruitment, addressing the growing need for qualified teaching personnel.

Through these measures, the government aims to expand the pool of medical professionals, strengthen human resources for health, and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare services nationwide.