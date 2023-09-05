The Central government in a fresh resolution will likely introduce a bill renaming India as Bharat, as per reports.

The clamour for renaming India as Bharat has grown louder ahead of Parliament special session.

It has also come to the fore that the invitations for G20 dinner were sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’, raising speculations of Centre’s resolution to rename India as Bharat, as confirmed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh via micro-blogging site ‘X’.

Taking to ‘X’ platform, the Congress leader said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault.”

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also given some such indications in a tweet where he mentioned, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL"

REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2023



Recently, many leaders of the ruling party had also appealed to remove the name 'INDIA', calling it a symbol of slavery.