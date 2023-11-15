Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (November 15) said India is expected to overtake Japan and Germany to emerge as the third largest economy in the world by 2027.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue here, Sitharaman said India's economic growth is estimated to be just under 7 per cent during the year, the highest among major economies, despite global headwinds.

The Indian economy is therefore on the right track and is heading towards a bright future, she said.