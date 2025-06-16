The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a gazette notification formally declaring the Government of India’s intent to conduct the next Population Census in 2027. This will be the country’s first national census in 16 years, following the deferment of the 2021 Census due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the notification, the census will be conducted in two distinct phases across the country. The government has also specified reference dates for the enumeration process, depending on the geographical and climatic conditions of various regions.

“The reference date for the said census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, for all States and Union Territories,” stated the notification.

“However, for the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of October 1, 2026.”

The move marks the formal beginning of preparations for what is considered the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. The upcoming census will be conducted under the Census Act of 1948, and the new notification supersedes the earlier one issued in March 2019.

While the 2011 Census was the last to be completed, the decadal census cycle was interrupted for the first time since independence, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the 2021 enumeration. The announcement of the 2027 timeline signals a resumption of normal operations, with technological upgrades and data precision expected to play a significant role.

Officials anticipate that the 2027 Census may also include enhanced digital tools for data collection, although further guidelines and timelines for the preparatory phases are yet to be announced.