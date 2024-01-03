India is planning to end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without visa.

Reports are stating that the senior government sources have revealed the Centre has decided to do away with the FMR along the border with Myanmar.

This means that anyone who wants to enter from the Maynmar side will have to get valid travel documents from the Indian authorities.

The decision has reportedly come with the intention to stop misuse of the FMR. As per government sources, the FMR is being misused to carry out attacks on Indian establishments by militant outfits from Myanmar. The move is also being seen as a a means to stop the influx of illegal immigrants, and also stifle the smuggling of drugs and other items along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Reports have also stated that once the FMR is done away with, the entire Indo-Myanmar border will be completely fenced in the next four and half years.

The Indo-Myanmar border is 1,643 kilometers long and passes through the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

Noteworthy is that the FMR was implemented in 2018 as part of the Centre's Act East policy in an effort to boost the region’s economy by giving a push to India’s trade with ASEAN and other Southeast Asian nations.

As per the FMR arrangement, members of the hill tribes, who are either citizens from India or from Myanmar, and who reside within an area of 16 km on either side of the international border can cross the border on production of a border pass with one year validity and can also stay up to two weeks per visit.

The FMR arrangement has allowed tribes on both sides to travel without any visa restrictions, to maintain their age-old ties and engage in traditional barter trade.