India is gearing up to host the 23rd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a virtual format on July 4. The prestigious event, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will witness the participation of all SCO member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, Observer States such as Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia have also been invited to attend the summit. Following SCO tradition, Turkmenistan will join as the guest of the Chair, further strengthening the collaborative atmosphere of the summit.

Notably, the heads of two key SCO bodies, the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), will also be present during the virtual gathering.

Under the theme of "SCO-SECURE," derived from the acronym introduced by Prime Minister Modi at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit, India aims to focus on critical aspects such as Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.

India assumed the rotating Chairmanship of the SCO during the Samarkand Summit in September last year. Throughout its tenure, India has taken significant strides in fostering cooperation among member states. Key pillars of collaboration include promoting startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and preserving shared Buddhist heritage.

India's approach also emphasizes enhancing people-to-people connections, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakom (the world is one family). Hosting a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 Ministerial-level gatherings, India has been committed to propelling dialogue and cooperation within the SCO framework.