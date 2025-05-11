India is preparing to take a strong case to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Pakistan of shielding terrorist groups and obstructing global counter-terror efforts. Senior officials confirmed that India will soon present evidence to the 1267 Sanctions Committee, urging action against The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources familiar with the development said the committee, officially known as the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, is expected to meet next week. It oversees sanctions against individuals and entities associated with groups like ISIL and Al-Qaida, and functions under several UNSC resolutions, including 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), and 2253 (2015).

India is pushing for TRF’s formal designation as a terrorist organisation, which would trigger global sanctions, travel bans, and asset freezes. The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Kashmir, including the deadly April 22 assault in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. Despite TRF's own admission, Pakistan reportedly blocked the group’s mention in a UNSC statement condemning the attack.

“Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual,” a senior Indian official stated, underlining what New Delhi calls a “new normal” in its strategic posture. Indian officials argue Pakistan’s consistent denial and protection of terror proxies contradict global counter-terrorism norms.

TRF was formed after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and is widely believed to be a rebranded wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The outfit has been linked to targeted killings, arms smuggling, and recruitment of militants across the Kashmir Valley.

Alongside the diplomatic push, India’s military response continues through Operation Sindoor, which reportedly includes precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this,” sources said, highlighting the operation’s ongoing nature and broader strategic significance.

While tensions simmer, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly praised the temporary de-escalation between India and Pakistan in a post on Truth Social, calling it a “brave” decision that potentially averted large-scale loss of life. “Millions of good and innocent people could have died!” he wrote, asserting that U.S. diplomacy played a role in calming the situation.

India, however, maintains a firm stance on non-interference in its internal affairs. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected third-party mediation in Kashmir, asserting that the region is an integral part of India.

Despite temporary lulls, violence on the ground continues. On Saturday, Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement reached by the two countries’ Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs). Indian forces responded with countermeasures.

“This is a breach, and India takes very serious note of these violations,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special briefing. He urged Pakistan to take corrective steps and warned of stern responses to future incidents. “The Armed Forces have been instructed to act firmly against any repeat violations, whether along the Line of Control or the International Border,” Misri added.

India’s twin-track approach — combining military response with international diplomacy — is shaping a more assertive narrative in its counter-terror doctrine, with clear implications for regional stability and global security frameworks.