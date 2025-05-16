A multi-party delegation of Indian MPs will soon travel abroad as part of a coordinated diplomatic campaign aimed at rallying international support against Pakistan, following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that killed 26 civilians.

The initiative, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, is scheduled to begin after May 22. According to reports by India Today, the invitations have been sent to MPs across party lines, though senior members of the ruling NDA will head most delegations. Each team will include 5-6 parliamentarians and cover key countries including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The outreach follows a brief but intense military escalation between India and Pakistan triggered by the April 22 attack, which Indian intelligence attributed to Pakistan-based militant groups. India responded with ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone attacks targeting Indian cities and military facilities, leading to a four-day standoff that was eventually defused on May 10 through military-level talks.

In the aftermath, India convened an all-party meeting to brief political leaders on the situation and received bipartisan backing for its response. The government also initiated contact with foreign ministers and officials from multiple countries to press its case against Pakistan’s role in harbouring terrorist elements.

As part of its post-attack strategy, India has introduced a sweeping set of diplomatic and economic measures: suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff, shutting down land and air connectivity, halting trade relations, and putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold.