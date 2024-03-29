Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar welcomed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Hyderabad house for discussions today. In a tweet, Jaishankar expressed anticipation for their upcoming talks.

The 2 foreign ministers co-chaired a review meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission, engaging in an extensive and open conversation during the afternoon session.

The discussions primarily centered on the ongoing conflict and its broader implications. Both sides exchanged perspectives on various initiatives within this context. Additionally, they delved into global and regional issues of mutual interest.

In his opening statement, Jaishankar remarked "...In recent months, we have had interactions at various levels. I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created certain momentum in our bilateral relationship. Today, after this discussion, we look forward also to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. Your visit gives us an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region...Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions..."

During the meeting, Jaishankar reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the importance of enhancing cooperation across all domains, with a particular focus on revitalizing trade to previous levels.

The exchange of views on trade, health, science and technology, and agriculture cooperation proved fruitful. Both ministers agreed to prepare for the 7th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission later this year.