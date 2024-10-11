A crown gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh has been stolen, prompting diplomatic concern and calls for a swift investigation. The theft occurred at the temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar on Thursday afternoon, leaving Indian officials and local authorities scrambling to respond.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the incident, urging the Bangladeshi government to investigate the theft, recover the crown, and take action against the perpetrators. Indian sources indicate that the High Commission in Dhaka is in close contact with Bangladeshi authorities regarding the matter.

The stolen crown, crafted from silver and plated with gold, holds significant religious and cultural value. Modi presented it to the temple during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, making the theft particularly sensitive.

Local police inspector Taizul Islam reported that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thief. The incident occurred between 2:00 PM and 2:30 PM, shortly after the temple priest had completed the day's worship.

The Jeshoreshwari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths revered in Hindu tradition, attracts devotees from both India and Bangladesh. Its prominence and the high-profile nature of Modi's gift have elevated this theft to a matter of international concern.