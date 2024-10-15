India has inked a pact with the United States for procuring 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance UAV manufactured by General Atomics.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden recently held talks on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit, in Delaware.

The deal, worth Rs 32,000 crore was signed by both the countries for the acquisition of 31 predator drones, along with the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.

This deal will enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian armed forces. According to reports, the total value of the deal could rise to Rs 34,500 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the project for procuring the drones last week. Under the project, 15 birds will go to the Indian Navy while the rest would be divided equally between the Air Force and the Army.

India has been discussing the deal with the US for last many years but the final matters were cleared a few weeks ago at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting as it had to be cleared before October 31 as the validity of the American proposal was till that time only.

India would be basing the drones at four possible location including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.