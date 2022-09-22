As many as seven people were injured in a stampede when the sale of tickets for India-Australia's third T20 match began at the counter at Gymkhana Grounds on September 22.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad where they are kept under observation.

Notably, a massive crowd was witnessed at the venue of the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia on September 25 to buy tickets.

As the crowd surged and tried to gatecrash into the venue several people fell down and sustained injuries.

Senior police officials including Additional Commissioner, D S Chauhan said no person had died and a notice will be issued to Hyderabad Cricket Association for failing to make proper arrangements.

On the other hand, the police had to restore a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, meanwhile, the injured were recused and shifted to an ambulance.

The offline sale of the match tickets started in the Gymkhana on September 22 morning.